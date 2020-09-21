A victim has been identified after human remains were found in Coosa County more than a week ago.
According to Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell, the victim has been identified as Bradley J. Sanford.
Sanford, 36, was an Alexander City resident and his remains were found in the Ray community on Fish Pond Road last Sunday.
Howell said investigators are treating this as a death investigation and could not release cause of death or other details at this time.
A resident of the Ray community is who tipped off the sheriff’s office last weekend when the resident said they found possible human remains on their property.
Deputies arrived on scene just after 11:30 a.m. last Sunday and immediately dispatched the sheriff, chief deputy and criminal investigators. Upon arrival, the area was secured and investigation began. Investigators processed the scene and confirmed unidentified human remains had been found.
The Coosa County coroner assessed the victim which was later transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. This case is still under investigation.