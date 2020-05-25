A few more details have been released after a body was found in Lake Martin on Sunday afternoon.
According to a press release from Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, preliminary investigation revealed the victim was identified as 34-year-old Tallassee resident Anthony Lee Thornton.
The department received a call around 1:25 p.m. Sunday in reference to an unresponsive person in the lake near a residence on North Holiday Drive in Dadeville, according to Abbett.
"The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences," the release stated. "Investigation is pending."
No other details are known at this time as the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department continues its investigation. This story will be updated if more details are made available.