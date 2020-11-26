Before the University of Alabama and Auburn University meet on the gridiron, student veterans support groups from both universities will walk together to bring awareness to veteran suicide.
Members of UA’s Campus Veterans Association will march alongside Auburn’s Student Veterans Association in the third annual Operation Iron Ruck that will begin in Auburn today and end in Tuscaloosa ahead of the Iron Bowl on Saturday.
“Veteran suicide is a serious issue in the veteran community,” UA Campus Veterans Association president Ben Shewmake said. “The loss of camaraderie, along with service-related problems, leave some believing their only way to fix their issues is to end their life. This can be attributed to some people not transitioning back into society, sexual assault issues, family problems and military-related illnesses.”
During the three-day trip, each student veteran will hike approximately 50 miles and walk for 2½ hours before climbing into a support vehicle for about five hours of rest before the next hike.
Student veterans from UA and AU will carry 22 pounds of materials to be donated to 3 Hots and a Cot, a Birmingham-based nonprofit that assists homeless military veterans in their transition from life on the streets into a self-sustained lifestyle. The weight carried represents the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day, according to Mission 22, a national veteran suicide campaign.
Shewmake said participation will be limited due to the pandemic, and many of the traditional activities, such as a tailgate and fellowship opportunities, will be adjusted to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and university health guidelines.
“The awareness is not to say, ‘Hey, this is happening,’ but more to tell the ones who are thinking about it that there are people who care and are here if they reach out,” said Shewmake. “There is also a newer message that is popping up that is to tell everyone to keep in touch with their former colleagues and that one random text or call to someone may keep them from committing suicide, and no one will probably ever know that.
“It’s as much to tell those who may be struggling that people care as it is to tell the people who care to reach out rather than wait on being reached out to.”
This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.