Owner of Martin’s at Lake Martin, Corey Martin has started a new venture with his food truck — The Chow Hall.
The Chow Hall has been open since early March, and customers can generally find the truck parked outside of Martin’s off County Road 34.
Martin said a major reason for the food truck is he has always loved to cook, but adding a kitchen to Martin’s was estimated to cost up to $500,000.
“One of the things I thought was, ‘You know what, I could have The Chow Hall, the food truck, sit outside and serve as our kitchen,’” he said. “So far, it has worked out tremendously well. People can put their orders in. We have a runner that runs food from the truck back to the people inside.”
He said another great aspect of the food truck is, of course, its mobility. So far, Martin has moved the food truck for a couple events including an open house for the new subdivision at Blue Creek. Then, with the severe weather that came through this weekend, he used The Chow Hall to make about 100 lunch boxes for Alabama Power crews in the area.
As a Dadeville native, Martin said the food he serves has its roots in Southern cooking with many items being recipes from his grandparents.
“A lot of these recipes and everything on the truck, including the seasonings and the flour that we batter the Lake Martin Hot Chicken in, comes from my grandmother and great grandmother,” he said. “These recipes have been handed down for generations.”
Some of the popular menu items of The Chow Hall include their wings, Lake Martin Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Crispy Potato Chip Nachos and the Firecracker Freedom Burger. Martin said he is all about taste, so everything is made from scratch.
Prior to these two businesses, Martin was part of the Navy where he served 14 years and was an intelligence officer. Martin said about half of his time was spent in Bahrain — an island country in the Persian Gulf. Due to an accident, he broke his leg and ripped his hip out of socket during his time.
With The Chow Hall being service-disabled veteran-owned, Martin said the theme in the design and the food names were largely inspired by his military career.
Right now, Martin said he is focused on getting the food truck started and growing its sales. Although long term he does want to franchise — partly to make business ownership more accessible.
“A lot of people that want to be their own boss or go into business, whether they're military or whether they're civilians, they don't have $3 million in liquid assets, and $750,000 in franchise fees — like you need for an Applebee's or Ruby Tuesday's or any other brick and mortar,” Martin said. “But what they do have is maybe $25,000 for franchise fees and 150 to $200,000 to buy a food truck.”
As part of his business model, The Chow Hall also offers 10% discounts to veterans and active military personnel with their ID.
“I'm hoping (The Chow Hall) provides fun and entertainment and something different for the Lake Martin community. I'm already seeing it,” he said. “I got people calling in, putting in orders. And I got picnic tables back on the side (of Martin’s) where people can sit out, enjoy the spring weather, eat, listen to music and everything else.”
Starting today, Chow Hall’s operation hours will be expanding to allow for lunch options as well. For Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, it is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. On Sunday it is open from 12 to 6 p.m.
The Chow Hall is located at 10207 County Road 34 in Dadeville.