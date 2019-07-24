What started as a dream following in his great grandfather’s footsteps became a military career for Alexander City resident and U.S. Army veteran Hugo Perez.
Perez listened to his great grandfather’s stories about serving in Mexico’s cavalry during the war against France and wanted to be like him.
“I always pictured in my mind, ‘Wow that would be kind of neat,’” Perez said. “He was my hero. When I became old enough I joined the Army and tried to follow my hero.”
Perez grew up in Santa Ana, California, and joined the Army in 1986. He trained and served as a medic, specializing in eyes, ears, nose and throat.
Perez was first stationed in Fort Rucker then in Hawaii. In Hawaii, he was part of team that responded to accidents on Johnson Island, where Russia and the U.S. destroyed chemical weapons.
“Luckily there was never an accident but we trained for it continuously at night and day with or without (our) gear; it was constantly training to make sure nothing happened,” Perez said.
After Hawaii, Perez was sent to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and trained in the Joint Medical Augmentation Unit (JMAU), which supported the U.S. Army Special Forces, also called the Green Berets.
In the JMAU, Perez traveled to Somalia, Nigeria, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Columbia, Tiger Island, Haiti and the Virgin Islands. The Army assisted with a rescue trip in the Virgin Islands due to destruction from a hurricane.
Perez had to resign from the unit after becoming a single father and was then given orders to South Korea. He returned to South Korea for two more tours after being assigned to Fort Carson, Colorado.
Perez served at the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and dealt with soldiers with trench foot.
“Basically while you’re at the DMZ and you’re up in the line while you’re there for a week you don’t shower, you don’t take off your boots, you don’t do anything, so (there was) a lot of the rottenness in your feet; when they came back down we had to treat it,” Perez said.
Perez met his wife, Anita Perez, who is also an Army veteran, when they both worked at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea. They married in 2002 in Colorado.
When Perez returned to Colorado, he was assigned to help troops get ready to deploy to Iraq, such as doing vaccinations and medical tests. When Anita Perez returned to the U.S., she was assigned to Kuwait and her husband had to held prepare her for combat.
“We stayed together because we knew what our mission was and I would go do what I had to do and came back home to her and stay with her,” Perez said. “We both have individual jobs but we always work as a team. We work as a team well together.”
Not long after, Perez was sent to San Antonio for intense medical training and was given orders to Iraq. Perez traveled to Kuwait and Baghdad and Mosul, Iraq.
Perez was going to put in for retirement in November 2004 when Anita was sent to Iraq.
After Anita returned to the country, he worked at Walter Reed Medical Center as a dialysis nurse. Perez then retired in 2007 and joined her at the hospital’s ear, nose and throats clinic.
Anita retired in 2011 and they returned to Fort Carson, Colorado. They moved to Alexander City in 2014 to be close with Anita’s mother after her father and stepmother died in 2013.
Perez said he and Anita look over each other’s military papers they have to write and work as team.
“When I have to write letters to the commander or different chapters I do the letter, I read over it and then I have her look at it and she tweaks it a little bit or tells me it looks good and I send it off,” Perez said. “We work well as a team.”
Perez and Anita have three kids who have served in the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy.
Both joined the Disabled American Veterans Bill Nichols Chapter 13 in 2015 and Perez spent last year as the group’s commander. Perez was made the DAV’s adjutant for Alabama in June. As adjutant, he makes sure all of the state’s chapters are doing what they’re supposed to be doing.
“I ultimately answer to the commander and he sends me out, ‘Hey you need to find chapter so and so and determine what’s going on with them,’” Perez said. “SomI visit the chapter along with the commander and try to iron out or put out fires.”
Perez is also a member of the Alexander City Lions Club and Dadeville American Legion and Masons.
Being the state’s adjutant is a lot like his great grandfather’s position in the cavalry, according to Perez.
“I am considered the secretary general. If you translate it in Mexican terms, I am in the same position he had when he was alive except my position is for the state and he had it for the whole country,” Perez said.