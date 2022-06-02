The Alexander City Board of Education selected Smitty Grider to be the next head football coach at Benjamin Russell.
Grider brings 17 years of head coaching experience to the Wildcat program. Grider knows the expectations of the Wildcat pride of a winning program and developing good citizens.
“I’ve always been a fan of this program here,” Grider said. “It goes all the way back to 1995 when I came to Alexander City with Spence McCracken. We played Benjamin Russell that first year. There is a great tradition here of hall of fame coaches. The opportunity to come here is very special.”
Grider said he wants to help rebuild the Wildcat football program to what many consider the glory days.
“I pride myself on being able to build programs,” Grider said. “This program is built, we just have to bring back the tradition that is here. The attraction is where this program has been, the people that have been here and are here in this town and community.”
Grider hasn’t ever been in a Wildcat athletic program or a coach at Benjamin Russell before but he understands the Wildcat tradition as an outsider.
“I started coming here when I was in the eighth grade wrestling in the gym,” Grider said. “I have been on the outside looking in on Alexander City and Benjamin Russell for a very long time. I understand what this place can be and what it has been in the past, that’s the attraction. It’s a wonderful small town.”
Benjamin Russell principal Shannon Benefield is a former assistant under former Benjamin Russell head coach and hall of famer Danny Horn. Benefield remembers coaching against a Grider led Beauregard team.
“I remember how physical and hardnose that team was,” Benefield said. “They punched us in the mouth a couple of times. That had a lasting impression on me.”
Benefield said he and the search committee wanted someone with head coaching experience especially considering there has been no spring practice this year, summer workouts begin Monday and the season is just around the corner.
“There is no perfect time for a coaching search,” Benefield said. “December is about as good as it gets. It put us in a time crunch but we did what we needed to do. We found the perfect candidate for Benjamin Russell and we will move forward.”
According to Benefield, this situation is unique.
“You want someone who has experience running a program, who can help build a program and someone who can do right by the kids,” Benefield said. “When we think about the players you really think about this group of seniors. Coach Grider will be their third coach in three years. Who's the best fit for those kids?”
Athletic director and baseball coach Richy Brooks said Grider will be the seventh football coach at Benjamin Russell in his 30 years and that four of those are “hall of famers.” Brooks said finding a hall of fame coach is always high on the list, it wasn’t the first concern as the search committee of Brooks, Benefield, L.M. Hunter and Sonny Wilson.
“The first thing we worried about was the kids,” Brooks said. “I told the kids they could get upset all they wanted to, but Sylacauga was still on the same day. They are not moving.”
Brooks said the committee did its work in a short amount of time.
“It was not an easy task at all,” Brooks said. “I’m proud of what the committee did. They did their due diligence. They asked the questions, checked into things. When it came out we knew we had some good candidates.”
In 17 years Grider has built and started programs and brings a career record of 125-65 to Alexander City. Grider’s first head coaching experience came at Central Coosa after eight years as an assistant at Opelika with McCracken. Grider was with the Cougars for a year garnering a 5-5 record.
“A friend of mine was on the staff at Central,” Grider said. “He called me when the job came open. He said there were some really good players and opportunities. You are always hungry to find your first head coaching job. I think it was a really great experience. There are some really great people there. I got to know some really good folks and became friends.”
Grider was still living in Opelika and driving daily to Hanover, when Beauregard came calling. Grider said he had inquired about Beauregard while still an assistant at Opelika, but it was two years later before he would lead the Hornets. Grider said the situation mirrored some of what the Wildcats are currently going through.
“They had some tough years and needed to rebuild,” Grider said. “I spent 8 years there and made some great life long friends.”
In those eight years Grider was 64-28 going to the playoffs seven years while accumulating a 42-14 region and area record.
Park Crossing called next wanting Grider to build a program at the new Montgomery school
“I got a chance to start the program at Park Crossing and put my mark on a program that has never been around before,” Grider said. “We had a great run there with great athletes.”
Grider would go 38-9 in four years at Park Crossing making the playoffs three years. Grider would go to Dothan next to put together a program where schools consolidated. Grider would go 14-16 in three years before retiring last fall.
“I thought I was ready to step away six months ago — I thought I was ready to go into something else,” Grider said. “After a couple months I realized I was a football coach. It’s what I have always been. That’s what I want to do. I have a lot of gas left in my tank.”
Grider said the break gave him and his family time to think and reflect.
“It was good for me to step back and look at some things,” Grider said. “I realized how much it means to me and my family. My family is excited about getting back into coaching, especially in Alex City.”
Grider won’t get a vacation after the announcement with summer workouts starting next week and the first football game two months away.
“Obviously, I’m happy to meet the players. That is step 1B — 1A is putting a staff together,” Grider said. “We are very late in the process. We want to bring quality people in.”
Even before the board of education hired Grider Thursday, he was already at work for the Wildcats.
“We have several people that we are going to have to hire,” Grider said. “I’ve been burning the phones up, ‘Hey, this may happen.’ The challenge is the kind of people you want to hire, they are not somebody that will leave somebody in a rush. We have to be very careful about that process but at the same time we have to expedite it.”
Grider said the Wildcats won’t just hire someone to fill an assistant slot.
“I would rather be a little short handed,” Grider said. “We have to make sure we get the right people.”
Grider said he has no plans to change his history of coaching teams that dominate on the field.
“We will be a very physical team,” Grider said. “A lot will depend on the players, but we will be an up-tempo, spread offensive team but we will have a physical, running mentality. Defensively, these days we have to do a lot of things. We like to put speed on the field for defense and play physical. We want people, win or lose, when they play us to say, ‘Wow, we don’t want to play them again.’”
Grider said he hopes the physicality of his team reflects the hard work so many in Alexander City have put in on and off the field.
“This is a blue collar town,” Grider said. “It’s always had a blue collar type kid. That’s me, I’m a blue collar coach, we want to have that mentality and work everyday.”