Jeremy Carr tested the old warning against playing with fire and literally set his hand ablaze Monday.
The Central Alabama Community College chemistry instructor demonstrated science experiments Monday to Lake Martin Veritas students in conjunction with a school field trip to the college's Alexander City campus.
Carr said the school’s fifth-and sixth-grade classes requested to tour the school’s chemistry and biology laboratories and observe professional experiments.
“I love doing this type of outreach,” he said. “So, to set aside time to work with students is very important because we're responsible for training the next generation of scientists.”
Carr said he dedicates about 25 hours a week instructing college classes but said the school’s lab experiments fascinate students of all ages.
“Anytime we can get a small group of students to do some demonstrations, like an experiment with them, we hope maybe it will be a formative experience for them that they'll keep forever,” he said.
Among the chemistry experiments students conducted included building batteries from pennies; combining Alka Seltzer in water to create a rocket; and dipping glow sticks in varying water temperatures to visualize the rate of chemical reactions.
Carr turned up the heat for his final experiment and involved natural gas. He initiated the experiment by initially infusing natural gas with bubbly soapy water then coating his arm in water.
“You create bubbles that have a little bit of natural gas inside of them, and then you hold the bubbles in your hand and light the bubbles on fire,” he said. “The bubbles will then burn with a big bright flame.”
However, Carr said he was protected as his water-coated arm shielded him from the flames.
“The water actually absorbs all the heat,” he said. “You don't feel anything as a result, and kids love that because they didn't realize you could really light yourself on fire. You almost look like a cartoon character.”
In the school’s biology lab, CACC instructor Emily Sassano helped students study varying aspects of the human body.
Students overall said had fun during their field trip to CACC, including Caroline who found the biology lab especially intriguing.
“I enjoyed learning about the muscles and the bones, and all these rhymes she (Sassano) taught us to help remember them,” Caroline said.
On the other hand, fifth graders Izzy and Wesley both preferred conducting Carr’s chemistry experiments.
“It was pretty fun. I like chemistry, and doing experiments,” Izzy said.
Fifth grader Wesley said the experiments fascinated him for one particular reason.
“I enjoyed blowing up stuff. I liked it when he got his hand wet and lit the fire,” he said
Carr’s daughter, June, also attended the field trip as Lake Martin Veritas students, and described her father’s ability to impress her classmates as a particularly proud moment.
“I really enjoyed it; actually, it was really fun,” she said. “I think it was really cool to see him do things like that.”
June appears to be following in her father’s footsteps; she said science is her favorite school subject and she dreams of working as a veterinarian when she’s older.