031123 CACC science 1.jpg
Buy Now

CACC chemistry instructor Jeremy Carr showcased several experiments to the students Monday, including a demonstration involving natural gas and water. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Jeremy Carr tested the old warning against playing with fire and literally set his hand ablaze Monday.  

031123 CACC science 2.jpg
Buy Now

Students learned about the human body in the college's biology lab. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you