Students at Veritas Lake Martin Christian School had a chance to do some good on Friday as the school assembled thousands of meals to fight hunger throughout Alexander City and surrounding communities.
The school partnered with the Alabama Childhood Food Solutions in Sylacauga, a hunger-relief organization that is devoted to addressing food insecurity throughout central Alabama.
Jill Dark, a school official that helped organize the event, explained that the meal-packing initiative is the culmination of a five-week fundraising campaign that the school launched in early March.
“After we fundraise to pay for the meal packing, the rest of the money is going to go to the school so that we can eventually save enough money over time to build our own school building because we're housed in a First Baptist Church right now,” Dark said.
A portion of the funds will assist with building an independent school building separate from the church as students are currently taught within the Alexander City First Baptist Church.
According to Dark, the fundraising campaign has been extremely successful as the school has had enormous support from local businesses and individuals. The fundraiser has already surpassed its original $40,000 goal, with a new benchmark now set at $50,000, which the school has almost achieved.
Among the fundraiser's major sponsors include: Russell Medical, Doc's Boat & RV Storage, Green Monster Fishing Light, Discount Tire Pros, Russell Lands and many more Alexander City businesses.
As part of the campaign, students, teachers and administrators packed 10,000 meals for local children in need. The entire school assisted with assembling meals on Thursday as grade-levels rotated throughout the day. Each grade level assisted with packing seven boxes of food.
Dark added that the school is happy to provide necessary resources to Alexander City families as the school is a local institution and feels called to address community needs.
“Our school is local and we had a lot of community support in this project so we definitely wanted to support those in need in our area and we know there's a lot of kids that need food so we had an opportunity to do something about that,” Dark said.
All meals contain dry food including soy protein, dried vegetables, a mixture of vitamins and rice. Each bag of food is suitable for six servings.
The meals will be delivered to Alabama Childhood Food Solutions and be distributed locally to families throughout Coosa, Shelby, and Tallapoosa counties, with Sylacauga, Alexander City and Anniston being among the communities most in need.
Linda Jones, the founder of the organization, noted that the nonprofit relies on the generosity of churches like First Baptist Church to accomplish their mission.
“That's very important for us. We survive on donations, we only have one CEO, an assistant that helps him and then our one driver. That's the only ones that are paid. Everybody else is a volunteer,” she said.
Jones added that skyrocketing gas prices coupled with inflation has made families desperate for the organization’s services.
“Food right now is very important because gas prices are so high. And inflation is just also tremendous right now. Most people that come through our warehouse will be three and four packed to car in to pick up their food because they just can't afford gas and food,” Jones said. “Some of them only get $17 in food stamps a month and you just can't live on that, not to pay rent, buy food and such.”
The nonprofit generally delivers meals to over 800 families a month, with 80 to 90 pounds of food comprising most deliveries.
Jones is particularly glad that Alexander City’s children participated in the meal packing and delivery process as it encourages civic engagement.
“We love that the children can come and work. We encourage them to come and help because it's very important that they learn how to give back to the community, and most of them thoroughly enjoy it and come back,” she said.