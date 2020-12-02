A murder suspect is still at large after a mother and son were found dead in their home Monday night.
The Alexander City Police Department is continuing to search for Ashley Paul Kenney, 24, who fled the crime scene on Oak Hill Drive in a 1996 purple Chevy Geo Tracker. ACPD deputy chief James Easterwood said investigators located the vehicle late Tuesday at a trailer park in Kellyton, but police continue to search for Kenney.
Kenney is facing two counts of murder after police responded to a disturbance around 11 p.m. Monday on Oak Hill Drive where two gunshot victims were found.
Easterwood said Stephanie Nicole Motes, 40, of Alexander City and her son Cody Lane Motes, 18, were found dead in their home.
“It appears an argument led to this,” Easterwood said. “(Kenney) was also a resident of the home.”
Kenney, a white male who is 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous.
“If anyone sees him, do not approach," Easterwood said. “Call 911 instead."
Anyone who sees Kenney or his vehicle is asked to call the Alexander City Police Department at 256-234-3421 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to $2,000 a cash reward.