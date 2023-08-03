IMG_7117.JPG
The Alexander City Fire Department extinguishes a vehicle on Highway 63. The fire occurred around noon Tuesday. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

The Alexander City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a vehicle fire earlier this week. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

