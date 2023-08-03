Traffic on both lanes on Highway 63 grinds to as police and fire crews block the roadways to address the fire. Police directed vehicles following the incident and traffic flow resumed shortly after the fire was extinguished.
The Alexander City Fire Department extinguishes a vehicle on Highway 63. The fire occurred around noon Tuesday.
By William Marlow
Multimedia Reporter
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 581 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ALABAMA
AUTAUGA BULLOCK CHAMBERS
COOSA ELMORE GREENE
HALE LEE MACON
MONTGOMERY PERRY PICKENS
RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDER CITY, ALICEVILLE, AUBURN,
CARROLLTON, EUTAW, GREENSBORO, LANETT, MARION, MILLBROOK,
MONTGOMERY, MOUNDVILLE, OPELIKA, PHENIX CITY, PRATTVILLE,
ROCKFORD, TUSKEGEE, UNION SPRINGS, UNIONTOWN, VALLEY,
AND WETUMPKA.
