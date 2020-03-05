Volunteer Connections of Central Alabama (VCCA) volunteer Samuel Larry is one many helping hands this tax season.
Larry, a New Site resident, didn’t know anything about how to file taxes before volunteering three years ago but has now worked his way up to filing taxes and looking at bonds, stocks and extraordinary income.
“You can actually see the service you’re providing and people can actually appreciate it,” Larry said. “I was looking for a place to do income taxes and to volunteer, so I came in to greet and screen people who wanted to do taxes and I found myself in the back actually doing taxes with some training.”
VCCA gives free tax assistance to seniors 60 or older, those under 60 whose income is less than $54,000 a year and disabled taxpayers.
VCCA, which was incorporated under the name RSVP in 1997, has helped people for almost 30 years. The program receives Tax Counseling for the Elderly program from the IRS and is also funded by Lake Martin Area United Way.
The group currently has 18 tax preparers who are trained annually to prepare taxes, Larry said. The group 37 volunteers including greeters and screeners who go over necessary information before clients meet preparers.
Some days are busier than others for Larry, who has prepared about 56 returns in 12 days. He said it takes longer when a complication occurs with someone’s file, such as an expired driver’s license.
“Of course we can’t transfer anything with an expired license,” Larry said. “That complicates it in that you have to get a license and get back and so forth.”
Along with the process potentially taking longer, Larry also sometimes deals with heartbreak on the job. Clients who no longer have dependents are also usually in for a shock when Larry works with them because the return is smaller.
“(The level of busyness) just depends on the day because we can have individuals come in with the basics,” Larry said.
Larry helps clients from out of state and those referred from the organization’s competitors. He likes helping those with this free service.
“It’s a service that is needed in the community,” Larry said. “You are required to pay taxes if you earn money. This is an avenue to get it done and (it’s a) reliable service.”
After Larry finishes with someone’s tax return it gets peer reviewed then filed with the state or the IRS. An auditor also randomly visits the center from time to time to review the organization’s work.
Before clients meet with Larry they usually see screener Joe Croley who will go over forms with them. Croley also enjoys volunteering with VCCA
“It’s a great service because people come in from a lot of situations,” volunteer Joe Croley said. “Sometimes people come in; it’s the first time they’ll do this and a lot of times you take extra care of folks, say a lady whose husband died a year ago or something or other and she’s never had to do this before.
“You take a little extra time with people to reassure them that we’re here to help them, that we’re going to make sure everything is done properly and to their benefit and their knowledge of everything that’s going on. It’s always rewarding to see people come in and try to help them because that’s what we’re here for.”