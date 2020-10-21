Lake Martin Lake Realtor Angela VanHouten was honored with the Big Wave Award for her outstanding sales performance at the seventh annual Lake Homes Realty National Agent Virtual Summit held Oct. 14-15.
The Big Wave Award is presented to Lake Homes Realty agents who closed $10 million or more in total transaction volume between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020.
The nation’s largest lake-focused real estate company, Hoover, Alabama-based Lake Homes Realty is currently licensed in 30 states and is growing rapidly into additional states. The hybrid company is a traditional brokerage with an industry-leading online presence at www.LakeHomes.com, where visitors can shop lake real estate listings from anywhere in the world.
“Angela’s outstanding effort and performance is what makes her such a great ambassador for our company,” CEO Glenn S. Phillips said. “We are proud to present her with this award in recognition for all she’s accomplished in the last year. The Big Wave Award is one of our company’s most prestigious honors that recognizes top producers in not just our company, but our industry on a national scale. Lake real estate specialists like Angela are why Lake Homes Realty is so successful.”
Angela was also recognized as a Premier Agent, which names her among the brokerage’s top producers.