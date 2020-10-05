V Robinson Headstart in Alexander City is temporarily shut down after a positive COVID-19 case.
David Boleware, who is the executive director of the Community Action Partnership which runs area Headstart programs, said V Robinson was notified on Sunday a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.
"Consequently, we decided to have all the staff quarantine for 14 days," Boleware said. "The center has been shut down and was sanitized Sunday."
Twelve children were in the teacher's classroom and those children will be tested for COVID-19. Boleware said it's being recommended other parents have their children tested as well.
V Robinson is continuing to educate its students during this time as the children are receiving virtual training in the meantime.
"The teachers will work through the parents through Facebook or through Zoom to work with the children," Boleware said. "That will be at least for the next 14 days effective today."
Boleware said Headstart and its locations have been taking precautions throughout the pandemic and are continuing to do everything they can to protect the staff, students and parents.
"We're following the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (Health and Human Services) guidelines as far as what we're doing for the protection of the staff, children and the parents," Boleware said. "Even before a positive case, we have been taking all the precautions. Teachers are screened with their temperatures taken every day and face masks are required for children and staff."
