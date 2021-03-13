V. Robinson Head Start employees handed out blue drawstring bags containing gloves, masks, disinfectant and soap to parents during drop-off Friday morning.
"We're giving out COVID care packages to our parents," family service worker Jason Whetstone said.
Supplies are intended to last through next week, at which time the day care will be out for spring break.
Head Start is a program of the U.S. Dept. of Human Health Services providing preschool and daycare to low-income families.
By 7:45 a.m. V. Robinson Head Start had distributed 40 bags and would continue doing so until 9 a.m. Cooper Head Start, Alexander City's other Head Start location, also handed out supplies Friday.
Once they return from spring break, Whetstone said Head Start will start recruiting kids for next year's day care. Head Start serves children ages 3-5 as well as children with disabilities.