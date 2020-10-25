Every service a municipality provides for its citizens costs money.
But how are services such as utilities funded? Simply put, they’re paid for through monthly utility bills.
Alexander City is no different. The rates the city charges make up more than the lion’s share of revenue for electric, gas, water and sewer services. So it makes sense to know what the costs are. The cost of services study from accounting firm Jackson Thornton was done to see what the costs of Alexander City’s four utilities are. The current study was very much needed.
“The last utility rate increases were in 2012,” Alexander City finance director Sandy Stanbrough said. “Those increases were based on a 2006 study.”
Many Alexander City residents question why their power and gas bills have gone up. The answer is because the cost of the gas and electricity have built-in adjustments but don’t include increased costs for maintaining the delivery systems.
Stanbrough explained it is as if the gas and electric rates have two rates, one for the cost of the gas or electricity and the other for the delivery.
Electricity in Alexander City is purchased from the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA). Alexander City residents see a fuel adjustment rate on their bill every month. This adjustment rate takes into account the increase or decrease of the cost of the fuel to produce the electricity but not deliver it.
“That is for the cost of the electricity delivered to the city,” Stanbrough said. “There has been no increase in the rate for the operations of the systems.”
According to the Jackson Thornton study on the 2017 numbers, Alexander City paid AMEA just shy of $10 million for electricity and the cost of operating the city’s electrical service was just under $1.5 million to pay employees assigned to the department; to pay for the trucks, utility poles, wire, transformers and such. The electric department made $214,548 in 2017.
“You are operating on 29 cents on the dollar,” Jackson Thornton’s Sarah Chandler said. “Seventy-one percent is going right out the door to pay the power bill.”
Chandler said there was a difference in rates between the types of customers in Alexander City. Chandler said Alexander City electric residential customers were paying 79% of the costs of the service, meaning the electric department lost 11 cents for every $1 spent on power and delivery for residential customers it lost 11 cents. It made up the difference with business customers paying 20 cents more than the $1 cost and industrial customers paid 35 cents more than the $1 costs.
The bill for gas includes a similar fuel adjustment factor for the gas used by a customer but no increase in the rate for the operations of the system has been seen since 2012. The city paid $1.12 million for its gas sold to customers and had operating costs of $536,626. It lost $125,705 in 2017.
There is a difference in the rate classes for gas too. Residential customers cost the gas department 30 cents for every $1 spent while business customers pay 35 cents over cost and industrial customers paid 76 cents over the $1 cost.
While Alexander City businesses and industry subsidize residential customers for gas and electric, it is not the same for water. According to the Jackson Thorton study, residents pay $1.44 for every $1 of cost to the utility. Businesses pay $1.43 for every $1 of cost to the utility. Meanwhile wholesale customers such as the Dadeville, Walnut Hill and Jacksons Gap water authorities pay just 86 cents per $1 of cost. Energy provider Constellation pays only 61 cents per $1 of cost meaning residents and business subsidize others.
Sewer is losing money across the broad. For a residential customer generating 1,000 gallons of sewage per month, the customer paid $16.34 in 2017 while the costs are $42.10. The average residential customer generates 4,000 gallons of sewage per month paying $35.36 while costing the city $75.36.
In 2017, the sewage department lost nearly $2.7 million.
Costs have gone up for many things since. In the Oct. 13, 2006 Outlook, a brand new 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 truck was advertised for $15,495. Since 2006 the cost of milk has seen its ups and downs but as of today, milk costs have increased 17.67% in the last 14 years.
In 2017 Alexander City utilities collected $25.2 million in revenue but lost nearly $2.2 million.
But the losses are not coming from debt service within the utilities departments.
The utilities do not have the same customers. The water department has 10,000 customers but not all are in the city limits of Alexander City. The other departments only provide services in the city limits. The sewer department has about 5,000 accounts, electric has about 5,100 and gas has about 3,000 according to Stanbrough.
Stanbrough said the combined debt service for the all four utilities is $85,304 per year and will be paid off in February leaving no debt for utilities. The fiscal year 2017 audit has the assets of the utilities at $56 million but that does mean the utilities could be replaced for that amount.
“It is based on costs at the time it was put into service,” Stanbrough said. “I wouldn’t dare try to put a value on what it would take to replace all of the assets.”
Low and no debt is unusual for municipal utilities according to Jackson Thornton’s Jim Marshall said.
“You have millions of dollars of assets,” Marshall said. “Paying cash for them is hard and doesn’t make sense.”
Marshall said most of the assets of a utility around for years and the exburbent costs should be shared.
“The way you are doing it now is you are paying for it today,” Marshall said. “The customer who moves in town next year pays nothing to cover the cost of an asset that will be around 30 and 40 years.”
Marshall said debt for utilities makes sense because the debt payments can be figured into fixed costs shared equitably over many years with customers as they move into and out of town.
Alexander City’s are almost debt free but there is debt in the general fund.
In November 2018 Stanbrough and former Mayor Jim Nabors made a presentation about possible debt options to purchase and renovate the Russell Sales Office into the municipal complex. They said the city was in great shape to take on the more debt in the general fund without over-extending its finances.
The total debt service in the general fund was $2.8 million per year in 2018 and lower than when Nabors took office in 2016. The debt service would stay the same until 2027 then drop to $600,000 per year through 2039 unless other financing was done.
In April 2019, the council approved financing $9.11 million at 2.71%. The council also approved amending the city’s fiscal year 2019 budget to make $30,000 in interest-only payments during the construction period beginning June 1 then principal and interest payments of $49,396.22 monthly beginning June 1, 2020, according to the financing and advance agreement on the general obligation warrant.
No decisions have been made about possible financing capital projects for the city’s utilities. The council expressed interest in holding multiple town hall meetings to help the public understand the needs and costs of the city’s utilities as it explores how to cover the costs of they systems.