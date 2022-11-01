A free agriculture training seminar will remerge this week in Alexander City after a temporary hiatus.
The Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council and local USDA agencies will present a program focused on raising awareness about services and assistance the agencies offer.
The USDA in conjunction with local affiliates will host an Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) Workshop Wednesday, Nov. 2. According to organizer Elizabehth Benton, the workshop aims at providing technical training and financial assistance to agricultural producers and forest landowners.
Benton elaborated further, adding that the seminar is returning after briefly being shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During COVID, everything shut down, but [the USDA] wanted to come back, and they reached out to my husband and I,” Benton said. “We want the community to come. It’s an open door program and it doesn't cost anything to attend.”
Benton has organized the workshop alongside her husband, Rev. David Benton, for years prior and expressed excitement for the grand resurgence, noting the training as beneficial for residents in the past. The couple currently co-owners Benton’s Beauty Supply and Fashions, but dedicate their spare time to community service events such as the annual workshop.
“We have deep ties with the community, and we do a lot of community service [in Alexander City], and there are some people who can benefit from this because they can talk directly to the agencies and have all their questions answered,” Benton said.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Elijah Moore, Outreach Workshop Coordinator, described the initiative as a valuable event that helps educate the public about useful community resources.
“It is just to make the public aware of the USDA programs and we try to have these from time to time,” Moore said.
According to Moore, the free workshop will provide informative information for everyone, whether new producers, adults, the elderly or youth.
The seminar will be all encompassing with six agencies delving into various topics ranging housing programs — including home improvement and repairs, new home purchase, community development loans and grants, conservation gardening, micro-loans, EQIP program, saving pollinators, tunnel house and plastic-culture crop production, micro-irrigation, pastureland - animals grazing system, forest health and wildlife as well as soil quality and water quality.
The workshop will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Cooper Recreation Center located at 625 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Alexander City, AL.
For more information, contact Moore at 256-343-3596.