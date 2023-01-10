A free agriculture training seminar will once again be hosted for Alexander City residents.
The Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council and local USDA agencies will present a program focused on raising awareness about services and assistance the agencies offer.
The USDA in conjunction with local affiliates will specifically host an Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) Workshop. According to the event’sworkshop coordinatorElijah Moore, much of the program will focus on EQIP program including: saving pollinators, tunnel house and plastic-culture crop production, micro-irrigation, pastureland, animals grazing system, forest health and wildlife.
Moore said the training will also explore topics related to new home buying and housing improvements, and will provide informative programs for all ages, especially adults, elderly and local youth.
According to Moore, veterans may receive a higher reimbursement rate for installing conservation practices under the EQIP program.
In addition to the workshop, free garden seeds and two to four lbs. bags of fertilizer will be available as well as several door prizes, which will be given away, including the main door prize of one 1.5 cubic feet bag of Miracle Growth Garden Soil.
The workshop will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Coosa County Community Center in Goodwater.
For more information, telephone Moore, Outreach at 256-343-3596.
