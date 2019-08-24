Youthful offender status applied for in duck death case
Jacob Frye, 20, of Cartersville, Georgia, one of two who have been arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals involving the death of a duck from the Central Alabama Community College pond, has applied for youthful offender status according to court records.
Frye has a hearing on the matter this week. Co-defendant Thomas Grant, 19, of Wetumpka was also arrested in the case. Court records do not indicate he has filed for youthful offender status.
Both Frye and Grant have yet to be indicted in the matter according to court records.
City BOE looking at ways to fund After the Bell program
The Alexander City Board of Education is looking for ways to fund the After the Bell program in case it does not receive grants for the project. Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said if the school system does not get the grants, the program will raise tuition from $80 to $100. The school system will know if it will have the grants by the second school budget hearing scheduled for Sept. 17.
Community can help man who had tree fall in his home
Family members of Ronald Johnson have set up a GoFundMe account to help Johnson rebuild his home. His daughter said Johnson does not have homeowners insurance and the family is looking for any help it can to rebuild the R Street home. As of Saturday afternoon, the family had raised $220 of its $5,000 goal.
Want to donate? Click here.
Alexander City Schools installing security
Alexander City student services director Jamie Forbus announced security plans including color coding school hallways Tuesday at the school board meeting. Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said the color coding and painting will be accounted in the 2019-20 budget and the school system has to determine how they want the schools painted, such as using stripes on the walls or ceiling tiles.