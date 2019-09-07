Labor Day fatal accident still being investigated
ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate the Labor Day accident on Highway 50 near Martin Dam that claimed the life of Susan Burkhalter, 45, of Jacksons Gap.
Cpl. Jesse Thornton said no further details are available.
The accident involved the 2007 Mazda Touring driven by Burkhalter and a 2015 BMW. Two other passengers from Burkhalter’s vehicle and the driver of the BMW were transported to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.
Road paving underway
Roads in Alexander City are being resurfaced through the Alexander City Road Improvement Program (ACRIP) and will continue for the next few weeks. Contractors are currently working on Airport Road, Calhoun Street and Rebecca Avenue.
BOE to decide on program, construction management at next meeting
The Alexander City Board of Education heard presentations at a work session Thursday from TCU, HPM, Ra-Lin and Volkert to determine which will lead construction on capital projects. Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said he is vetting each company as of Friday morning and will make a recommendation at the next board meeting Sept. 17.
Libraries still fundraising
The Horseshoe Bend Regional and Dadeville Public libraries, which share a building, are still fundraising to replace their roof. According to Dadeville Public Library director Abbi Mangarelli, the libraries have raised around $20,000 out of $85,000 needed to replace the roof.
Donations can still be sent and made out to Horseshoe Bend Regional Library at 205 North West St. in Dadeville.