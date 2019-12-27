New EDA director should be announced next month
The Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance board has been looking for a new executive director since the death of Don McClellan in June.
Board member T.C. Coley said the board has been methodical in finding a replacement for McClellan and it hopes to make a formal announcement in the coming weeks.
“We are in the final stages of the process,” Coley said. “We should have someone named by the end of January."
Background extras needed in movie
“The Coward” the movie is casting for background extras. It needs actors for scenes on the street, pool hall, Granny’s Cafe, Old Town Market, gas station, park, hardware store, dress shop, outside church, DAV, restaurant dinner, anti-bullying rally and hospital including patients, visitors and nurses. It also needs extras for the police station scene including cops, people in the station and one speaking role for an officer.
Anyone interested in a part should message “The Coward the movie” on Facebook.
New Year’s holiday closures
Alexander City City Hall will be closed Jan. 1; Dadeville City Hall will be closed Jan. 1.; New Site Town Hall will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 and will reopen Jan. 2.; The Tallapoosa County Courthouse will be closed Jan. 1.