Motion denied
Earlier this week Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Steve Perryman denied a motion by Shena Smith to suppress evidence collected via a blood sample at the Tallapoosa County Jail following Smith’s arrest.
The sample was taken because Smith was accused of spitting in the face of a deputy sheriff just days earlier. Smith was charged with assault with bodily fluids in the incident. Medical personnel from the jail said in cases where a victim may have been exposed to bodily fluids from an inmate the standard protocol is to draw blood for testing. Smith said in the motion it was an illegal search to obtain the blood.
City schools looking at new high school location
Alexander City Schools began looking at new high school locations Thursday near the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex. The school system’s architect Rick Lathan, project management group RA-LIN and city officials discussed options within the Sportplex, according to superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford. Nothing was confirmed at the meeting but the group will have a follow-up meeting in a few weeks. Lankford said the group is optimistic a new site will be selected soon.
AC council to meet Monday
The Alexander City City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday. On the agenda are resolutions to lease golf carts for Lakewinds Golf Course, to demolish portions of the old Alabama Food Group Building, to participate in the State of Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday, an agreement with the Boys & Girls Club of the Lake Martin Area to use city facilities and approval of the annual Hometown Christmas Parade.
Drug Take Back day a success
A week ago the semi-annual National Drug Take Back Day occurred at Walgreens. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said 339 pounds of unused drugs were turned in with 206 pounds coming from the permanent boxes around county.
“This is the most we have taken back and is a result of the permanent boxes and awareness,” Abbett said.
Horseshoe Bend fashion show raises more than $500
Horseshoe Bend School’s 11th annual Pink and Teal Fashion show raised $528.25 Tuesday. The money will be given to Tallapoosa’s Caring Reaching Everyday Fighters Utilizing God’s Embrace (REFUGE), which helps local cancer patients.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) advisor Felicia Williams said the group’s next project is a food drive partnership with the school’s Future Farmers of America and other groups from Nov. 6-21.