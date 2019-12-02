Meow and Mutt Mingle raises more than $17,000
Lake Martin Animal Shelter’s second annual Meow and Mutt Mingle raised $17,271 Saturday, surpassing its goal of $12,500. Shelter director Mia Chandler said the event had a great turnout and was surprised with the amount of Iron Bowl tickets that were raffled off this week.
New Site Town Council to talk clinic Monday
The New Site Town Council will go over a construction contract and financing of the medical clinic and pharmacy the town will build at 5 p.m. Monday.
The idea of the clinic has been discussed for more than two years and officials have opened bids and hope work will start some time after the new year.
There will also be updates on the ADECA Community Development Block Grant the town received for renovations to the senior center.
Alexander City council to meet at 4 p.m. Monday
Members of the Alexander City City Council will gather at 4 p.m. Monday for a meeting. The council and town officials will also be on a float in the Christmas parade set to begin at 6 p.m. The route will bring them up Dadeville Road to Cherokee Road then Church Street through the roundabout to Tallapoosa Street.
City school system progresses 5-year plan with survey
The Alexander City School System released a survey Monday for community members based off its focus group meetings. Answers given at the meetings about a five-year plan are response options for the survey. The questionnaire can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ACS_Stakeholder_Survey.