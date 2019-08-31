Labor Day closures
Almost all government offices will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday. The City of Alexander City city hall, Dadeville City Hall, New Site Town Hall, the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville and the Tallapoosa County Courthouse Annex in Alexander City will be closed.
Also the council meetings in Alexander City and New Site have been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3. The Alexander City council will meet at 5:30 p.m. and the New Site council will meet at 5 p.m.
Hearing set for rape suspect
John Kenneth Kelley, 36, of Alexander City who was arrested in July has a preliminary hearing scheduled for November to see if there is enough evidence to go forward. Kelley has been arrested and charged with the March rape and kidnapping of a minor for sexual assault of a 13-year-old according to the Alexander City Police Department.
He remains in the Tallapoosa County Jail.
Commission moving forward with 1-cent sales tax
After passing the 1-cent sales tax bond renewal, the Tallapoosa County Commission is reviewing and doing modifications to the language in the resolution to meet financial requirements and accountability in the documents submitted by the Alexander City and Tallapoosa County school systems. According to Tallapoosa County Commission chairman T.C. Coley, the corrections will be approved for the schools at the commission’s Sept. 9 meeting.
Alexander City Schools moving forward with capital projects
Alexander City Schools is surveying the front of Jim Pearson Elementary School to connect the two buildings together. It announced the beginning of some of its capital projects at the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce’s State of Education luncheon Thursday including creating renderings of a new high school.
Complied by Outlook staff.