Gov. Ivey set to visit Radney Elementary School on Monday
Despite her recent lung cancer diagnosis, Gov. Kay Ivey is still set to visit Radney Elementary School on Monday. According to Jackie Brewer, of the Alexander City Board of Education, the RES band will play music for Ivey and she will speak. Ivey is visiting the school because the Alexander City Schools officially celebrated the Alabama Bicentennial in the spring.
Former Jacksons Gap officer’s DUI dismissed
A driving under the influence charge against Kervin Lewis Sr. was dismissed in June by Elmore County District Judge Glen Goggans according to court records.
Lewis was arrested by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers Feb. 18 and booked into the Elmore County Jail. Lewis was an officer with the Jacksons Gap Police Department at the time.
Lewis’ case was to be heard by Goggans in April but was continued and ultimately dropped.
The arrest was one cause in Lewis losing his job in Jacksons Gap.
“I terminated him (Feb. 22)” Jacksons Gap police chief B.C. Cooper said in February.
Cruise raises more than $3,000 for late resident’s family
A motorcycle and vehicle cruise to benefit a late Alexander City resident’s parents last weekend raised $3,274. Pattie McLain, of Outcast Riding Family, said the event had 40 motorcycles and six cars participate to benefit Nikki Baker’s parents, Roy Jack and Trish Baker.
McLain said the event was a success.