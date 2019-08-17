All released from jail in animal cruelty case
All four people arrested have been released from the Tallapoosa County Jail after being arrested Monday where 16 cats, 14 dogs, three pigs and a duck where seized. Cinde Lorretta Caron, Bobby Wayne Caron, Jeremy O’Neal Caron and Sharon Walker Browning are free on bond.
A September court hearing is next for the defendants where they will be asked about legal representation for the two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of cruelty to animals they have been charged with by the Dadeville Police Department.
Alexander City Schools bus driver to be recognized
The Alexander City School bus driver who followed procedures and got all students off a bus when the engine caught fire will be recognized Tuesday by the school board. Driver Terrance Whetstone evacuated almost 40 children from the bus Aug. 9 and will receive a certificate of accommodation.
Dadeville courthouse square project underway
Work has started on the courthouse square project at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville. Contractors have started to remove sidewalks and portions of Cusseta Street between Broadnax and Tallassee streets. Sidewalks are being replaced and lighting will be improved. When the project is complete traffic will travel in one direction around the square. Funding from the project is from the Alabama Department of Transportation, Tallapoosa County and the City of Dadeville.
No incidents reported in county schools
Other than the Alexander City School bus fire, no other incidents have been reported at the city and Tallapoosa County Schools. Tallapoosa County director of community and public relations Casey Davis said the summer heat has not bothered students and everything has started smoothly. Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said he is proud and excited with the way the teachers, parents and students started the year.