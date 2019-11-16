Pennington pleads guilty in sex abuse case
Alexander City resident William Pennington, 39, recently pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse. Pennington will have to register as a sex offender and will serve 24 months of probation.
Pennington was charged in July 2014 with sexual abuse of child under 12 after it was reported he touched a 5-year-old female in her genital area.
Former state trooper indicted
Bryan Oneal Edwards, 39, of Alexander City was indicted by a Tallapoosa County grand jury for theft by deception. Edwards was an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper when he was charged and was previously a deputy with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department.
Edwards turned himself in to authorities in June when he was charged and released on $10,000 bond. He has been released from being a state trooper.
New Site, Alex City councils to meet Monday
The New Site Town Council will meet at 5 p.m. Monday. Discussions about how to bring the medical clinic and pharmacy in budget and financing for the project are on the agenda. New Site received a $200,000 grant to help with the project but the bids came in over $700,000. Officials originally thought the project would cost about $500,000.
The Alexander City City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the criminal justice building.
City schools to discuss adding program, sick leave bank committee
Alexander City’s Board of Education will meet Tuesday at Alexander City Middle School to discuss adding an audio-video enhancement program at Radney Elementary School and revise the sick leave bank committee. The audio-video enhancement program lets teachers record themselves in the classrooms. The board will also have a first reading on a policy for social media use.
FFA team finishes in top 25
Benjamin Russell’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) agricultural mechanics team placed 22nd out of 46 teams at the national convention in Indianapolis. Officials revealed the top 12 teams at the convention, which was held Oct. 30 through Nov. 2, but BRHS placed the 13th through 28th teams as silver. Advisor Josh Williams was mailed the team’s results Friday.