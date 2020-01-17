Delinquent property tax notices go out
Tallapoosa County Revenue Commissioner Eva Middlebrooks said the county sent out about 2,180 notices for delinquent property taxes this week.
“The total is about $2.5 million,” Middlebrooks said. “We are expecting to collect about $25 million. It is pretty good for this time in the process.”
Middlebrooks said property tax owners who are delinquent in paying property taxes have until Feb. 15 to pay the taxes along with fines and interest before the office prepares to advertise the property for a May property tax sale.
Former state trooper awaits trial for theft
Bryan Oneal Edwards, 39, of Alexander City saw his trial on charges of theft by deception continued to next term. Edwards was an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper at the time of his arrest.
“We received a complaint June 17,” Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said. “We started an investigation and subsequently a warrant was obtained.”
Abbett said Edwards was arrested on Wednesday, June 19 and charged with theft by deception. Edwards turned himself in and released on $10,000 bond.
The complaint reads, “Bryan Oneal Edwards did on or about Aug. 1, 2018 knowingly obtain by deception control over $6,000 of the purchase and title of a white in color Nissan Altima, ...with the intent to deprive the owner of said property.”
Edwards was indicted in August.
New Site to select new councilmember Tuesday
Councilmembers in New Site will select either Cory Clark or Blake Sherrer to replace Leslie Wingler as a councilmember. Wingler resigned last month.
The council also has a motion on the agenda for council pay and mayor pay. Mayor Phil Blasingame is scheduled to give the council an update on the grant process for the medical clinic and Sr. center renovations.
Crime Stoppers to honor honorary sheriff’s deputy
Crime Stoppers will further honor Reeltown junior and honorary Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s deputy Isaiah Taylor at a luncheon Jan. 29, according to sheriff Jimmy Abbett. Taylor was made an honorary deputy after telling Reeltown SRO Jason Cowart it was his dream to be a police officer.
Dadeville to select new library director
The City of Dadeville will select a new library director Monday after former director Abbi Mangarelli left Friday. Mayor Wayne Smith said he, city clerk Debbie Minor, city councilmember Roy Mathis and two library board directors interviewed two candidates Thursday. The new director will be announced at the Dadeville City Council meeting Jan. 28.