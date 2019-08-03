Former Camp Hill police chief still awaiting trial
Roosevelt Finley Jr.’s trial for ethics violations was continued to the next term.
Finley was on the docket for the June criminal term of circuit court in Dadeville but his case was not called and continued. Finley is accused of using his position as Camp Hill police chief for personal benefit.
Finley was terminated as Camp Hill police chief, a position he held for 22 years, Oct. 20, 2014.
He was arrested on seven counts of using the position for personal gain. Finley is currently out of jail on a $100,000 bond.
Lake Martin Area Rodeo raises $20,000
The Lake Martin Area Rodeo, hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of the Lake Martin Area, last month raised about $20,000. The money will go to recruiting for units for the upcoming school year and club programs.
Suspects still awaiting trial for 2017 Dadeville murder
Tavorick Laquaz Black of Dadeville, Dazmon Notorious Shaw of Camp Hill and Daquon Denzel Sheeley of Jacksons Gap are awaiting murder trials for the 2017 death of 27-year-old John Ferrel Adamson.
Black is free on a $250,000 bond and has an open youthful offender application still pending. Shaw is free on a $250,000 bond and Sheeley has been in jail since his October 2017 arrest.
Shaw is alleged to have committed the crime while out on bond following a December 2016 arrest for trafficking opium and August 2017 arrest for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Coosa murder suspects still awaiting trial
Ladaniel Tuck and Latoni Daniel still face capital murder charges and await trial in Coosa County for the robbery and 2017 death of 87-year-old Thomas V. Chandler of Goodwater.
Resurfacing Highway 22 almost done
Resurfacing of 5 miles of Alabama Highway 22 between Alexander City and New Site is nearly complete.
The final layer of asphalt has been laid down on Highway 22 east and crews are now applying the top coat on the westbound side.
“We should finish the top coat on Friday, then go back and get the driveways and intersections and finish striping,” said Jeffrey Harte, the safety director of Gary Ingram Grading & Paving of Dadeville, which was contracted by the Alabama Department of Transportation to handle the project. “We’re looking to be wrapping up pretty soon.”
Work began June 21 and was scheduled to last 40 days. Resurfacing the span between Hillabee Creek Bridge to Coley Street involved milling, widening, patching and resurfacing the roadway.
Complied by Outlook staff.