United Way fashion show a success
Lake Martin Area United Way executive director Sharon Fuller announced last week’s fashion show raised $15,737 for the United Way’s “Roads to a Better Future” fundraising campaign. The annual fundraiser has been held in the rear parking lot of the United Way building featuring locals as models wearing current fashions from local merchants. Patrons were also treated to food from local eateries.
Notasulga double homicide suspect arrested
Aaron Flynn Gess was arrested in Louisiana this week after law enforcement named him as the suspect in the shooting deaths of his siblings 48-year-old Sharon Gess and her brother 60-year-old William Gess Jr. Sharon Gess was a long-time employee of East Alabama Medical Center and was director of both EAMC’s emergency department and emergency medical services (ambulance service).
City school board to meet, hold work session
Alexander City Board of Education is holding a work session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about the Alabama Association of School Boards. The board will also vote on a project management firm.