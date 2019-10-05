Dance studio performs at nationals, preparing for next year
The Studio Arts & Education in Alexander City is preparing for a new year after competing at Applause Talent’s national competition in June. The Studio owner Kenyatta Simmons said she has 10 dancers practicing for a new competition in February 2020.
The team has new dancers as young as 6 years old and its goal is to make nationals again. Simmons is creating 10 routines for the girls to have new opportunities.
City school board making committee for 5-year plan
The Alexander City Board of Education is forming a 15-to 16-person committee to meet with LEAN Frog Strategic Education Planning (LSTEP). The school board is using LSTEP to form a five-year plan and has already met with LSTEP last week on Google Docs, according to superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford.
The committee, which will be made up of city and school leaders, will officially meet with LSTEP representatives in person Oct. 25.
City schools still setting up fundraising platform
Alexander City Schools is still setting up fundraising platform Lean Stream for donations from community members. According to Lankford, funds are currently being raised for WiFi on the Go, which gives unlimited wireless internet to students’ families and employees of the district.
Upcoming projects that will soon be featured are funding for Benjamin Russell’s Future Farmers of America trip to nationals in Indianapolis, and the high school marching band’s trip to Orlando, Florida next year.
To donate to the school system, visit www.leanstreamrp.com/pages/district.