The Dadeville Beautification Board will plant more than 20 trees near the Tallapoosa County Board of Education in honor of Dadeville High School classes next year, according to board chairman Jerry McGukin.
This is the first stage of planting trees for the board and anyone interested in planting a tree between January and March should contact beautification board member Mickey Forbus at 334-329-0905 or forbuscustompoolsllc@yahoo.com before the end of January.
Alexander City Schools to hold regular session meeting early
The Alexander City School System will hold its regular session meeting at 7 a.m. instead of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The meeting will discuss personnel moves, approving the board’s agreement with the Southern Regional Education Board, a first reading on an audio visual policy and financial updates related to a capital bond, according to superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford.