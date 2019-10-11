Tallapoosa County Board of Education to meet Monday
The Tallapoosa County Board of Education will vote on its capital plan Monday. The board is looking at saving money in bonds to finance its Horseshoe Bend School project. School board attorney Mark Allen Treadwell said at the Oct. 1 work session he sent the Tallapoosa County Commission a new resolution amending the language in the 1-cent sales tax resolution to get it approved.
Dadeville classes donating money for trees
The Dadeville Beautification Board has received interest from eight to 10 Dadeville High School classes in planting trees around the city. Beautification board member Mickey Forbus said one or two classes have put in $200 each. The board will start planting the trees in January.
Alexander City American Legion adds members
The American Legion Henry L. Dabbs Post 103 of Alexander City is adding four members at its next meeting. According to post commander Danny Wright, two are transferring from the national post, one is transferring after moving from Texas and one is a local World War II veteran.
The group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.