Dadeville City Council to vote on closing street
The Dadeville City Council may discuss temporarily closing Eufaula Street at its Tuesday meeting. Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said a local church approached the council about the street, however there are some conflicts of interest with Smith and councilmembers Brownie Caldwell and Dick Harrleson with them being members of the church or on its board. The council will also vote on a food truck ordinance.
AC council meets Monday
The Alexander City City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday. It will take up resolutions to amend the personnel manual, authorize Mayor Tommy Spraggins to execute sewer maintenance contracts and file pre-applications for state and federal funds for runway lighting at the airport and rescind a resolution while continuing to fund the comprehensive fine arts program.
New Site council meets Monday
Leaders in New Site will discuss purchasing a new police vehicle and a vehicle for town use at 5 p.m. Monday. Councilmembers will also look at a landscape contract to take care of the town hall and senior center.
Kerley pleads guilty to sex abuse charges
Spencer Lamar Kerley, 36, of Alexander City was indicted on two counts of first-degree sex abuse, Class C felonies, and one count of sex abuse of a child less than 12, a Class B felony, in August 2018.
Wednesday, Kerley pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sex abuse, Class A misdemeanors. Kerley will serve 24 months of unsupervised probation and must register as a sex offender.
Dadeville courthouse square project making progress
Dadeville’s couthouse square is finishing its work on Cusseta Street and preparing to start on Tallassee Street soon. Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith expects a progress meeting to be held soon for the project.
* Complied by TPI Staff.