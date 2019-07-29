Great Bethel judgment satisfied
Court documents show former Great Bethel Missionary Baptist Church pastor Rev. Emerson Ware satisfied the judgment of the courts where Ware was sued by the board of trustees of the church. It asked for more than $100,000 in the suit but Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Ray Martin ordered Ware to pay back $32,400 to the church he received that was determined to be rent from property owned by the church. Mitch Gavin, an attorney representing the Great Bethel board of trustees, filed a motion with the court stating the judgment was paid in full Friday, July 19.
Former minister awaiting trial on 2016 sex abuse charges
Roy Eugene Wooten, a former minister at an Alexander City church, is still awaiting trial for three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor female, domestic violence strangulation and third-degree domestic violence assault.
Wooten’s case has been on the docket for five previous trial terms.
County commission reviewing school systems’ requests
Tallapoosa County commissioners have all received individual copies of letters from the Alexander City and Tallapoosa County schools on the top three projects they would want completed from the county’s 1-cent sales tax to be put in place to secure bonds. Commissioners with specific questions can reach out to the school directly. Tallapoosa County Commission chairman T.C. Coley said he expects many questions at the Aug. 12 meeting.
Suspects still awaiting trial in capital murder of Hart
Dadeville residents Edward Rahun Thomas and Bobby Lee Ponds are charged with the 2017 shooting death of 27-year-old LaDarrell Hart in his Third Street home. Thomas was declared competent to stand trial in March and Ponds is awaiting a judge’s decision on youthful offender status.
School board and housing authority still working on pre-K program
The Alexander City School System and Alexander City Housing Authority are hoping to start the pre-K program by the middle of the 2019-20 school year. Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford is communicating with the state’s Office of School Readiness to help with the program.
Search committee formed to find McClellan’s successor
The Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance has formed a search committee to find a successor to late executive director Don McClellan, who died June 25.
LMAEDA board chairman Marshall Griffin said the executive board met last week and will meet again next week to begin building a job description.
“We’re trying to determine the direction we want to go,” Griffin said. “It’s not going to be greatly different than what Don did but we may refocus on some things. It’s a good time to think about it.
“We don’t have a timeline yet. We’re going to cast a wide net. We’re not in a hurry. We’ve got a good staff. We want to make sure it’s a good fit.”
Griffin said the LMAEDA would continue focusing on recruitment of new businesses, workforce development, retention of businesses and community development.