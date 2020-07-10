The coffee shop Nirvana Latte that was set to open next to Zazu’s Verandah in downtown Dadeville will no longer be opening. The potential owners, also owners of Dyed Pirates in Dadeville, decided to not pursue the venture. Zazu’s owners Rick and Mitzy Hidding, own the building where the coffee shop would have been and are seeking another interested party to carry out that vision and help Dadeville continue to expand.
Alexander City Schools makes hires
In addition to the new administrative hires for Alexander City and Tallapoosa County schools mentioned in previous Outlook articles, Amanda Fennel and Phillip Brooks are the new assistant principals at Alexander City Middle School and Danielle Coleman was hired as the new Jim Pearson Elementary School assistant principal.
Summer reading in full swing
Mamie’s Place Children’s Library Summer Reading program is well underway. Kids are reading and collecting badges, earning rewards and prizes. By continuing to participate in Imagine Your Story, kids will gain reading, vocabulary, science and math knowledge helping them succeed. The latest virtual programs are found at alexandercityal.gov/library, on Mamie’s Place Facebook or on Beanstack. These are fun, free and educational programs.
More charges in criminal littering case
Jorge Guzman had three more criminal littering charges levied against him this week following his Monday arrest.
Guzman is accused of dumping asphalt shingles across northern Tallapoosa County and was seen picking some of it up.
Guzman posted a $4,000 cash bond Tuesday and was released from the Tallapoosa County Jail. He has a pending bench trial in front of Tallapoosa County District Court Judge Kim Taylor in September.