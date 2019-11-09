Applications due for Christmas parade
This year’s Hometown Christmas Parade is set for Monday, Dec. 2 with a theme of “12 Days of Christmas.”
It’s time to get applications in for anyone interested in being part of the parade. They are due by Friday, Nov. 22 and the entry fee is $30 per float, per vehicle, per application, which includes all motorized vehicles such as automobiles, boats, trucks and personal water crafts.
Applications and rules are available at the chamber’s website.
The parade will line up on Comer Street then proceed down Cherokee Road toward Benjamin Russell. Once it gets past the high school, the parade will turn up Church Street and head for the roundabout where it will turn onto Tallapoosa Street and conclude at the bottom of the hill.
Dadeville City Council to further food truck debate
The Dadeville City Council will meet Tuesday and continue its discussion on a possible food truck ordinance. Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said the council is also expecting department reports for the meeting.
Alexander City Schools seeking community input
The Alexander City School System is holding focus groups next week and want residents’ input as it forms its strategic plan. There will be a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Benjamin Russell’s auditorium and at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Stephens Elementary School’s media center.
County schools to hold annual meeting
Tallapoosa County Schools scheduled its monthly meeting for 4 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Central Office boardroom. The public is encouraged to attend.