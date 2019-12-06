The eighth annual Denim & Diamonds Charity Ball raised $7,600, according to Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce member Carol Sellers. The chamber split its profits with Lake Martin Area United Way, which received $3,800 for its annual campaign.
Salvation Army recruiting volunteers in Dadeville
The local Salvation Army is doing well with its bell ringing volunteers in Alexander City, but still needs some for Dadeville’s Renfroe’s Market, according to director Grace Gokey. To volunteer, contact the store at 256-215-3730 or visit its location at 1725 Hwy. 22 W.