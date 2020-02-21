Boys & Girls Club reopens
The Boys & Girls Club of the Lake Martin area reopened this week after resolving a liability insurance issue. During the two-plus weeks the club was closed, children in the program were housed and taken care of by the Alexander City Housing Authority and the Alexander City Schools After the Bell program.
Willow Point road fee would be collected through property tax
If voters approve Local Amendment 1 establishing a fee for a road district in Willow Point and a committee for the road district, Tallapoosa County revenue commissioner Eva Middlebrooks said she was told the fee would be collected through the Tallapoosa County revenue commissioner’s office and passed through to the organization created under the amendment. The fee would be levied only to properties in the Willow Point subdivision.
Alexander City Schools prepares for Jim Pearson renovations
Alexander City Schools is preparing to publish advertising for Jim Pearson Elementary School bids March 5, according to superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford.
Tallapoosa County DHR receives best interest in foster parents
The Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resource’s foster adoptive open house received the best community response ever as about 25 to 30 potential foster adoptive parents attended it last week, according to director Brenda Floyd. The county’s foster children in need of homes has grown to from 56 to 62 this week.
Floyd said DHR now has enough parents for classes starting in March and is planning on having another class and recruiting event in May. DHR is overwhelmed and thrilled by the community response, especially because residents are also calling and reaching out to the department with interest, according to Floyd.
Rain forces dog park grand opening to be postponed
The grand opening for the dog park at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex has been canceled until further notice. Originally scheduled for today, Alexander City Parks and Recreation officials said the event had to be postponed due to excessive rain over the last week. Parks and rec will announce a new date once it is determined.