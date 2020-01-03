Alexander City council to hear from citizens Monday; Amadeus presentation rescheduled
Alexander City councilmembers may not have much on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, but they will hear from several citizens on a variety of topics.
Three requests were submitted to speak at Monday’s council meeting. One resident wants to ask for a waiver related to a vendor license for the Benjamin Russell shop class. Another resident wants to speak about dilapidated structures and the last wants to speak about a possible raise in pay for the mayor of Alexander City.
By established rule, anyone can speak to the council at its meeting by making a request no later than Monday noon the week before a meeting. Comments are limited to five minutes for a specific agenda item and three minutes for a general topic.
The council will also hear an update on funds and projects related to Rebuild Alabama and a summary of November financials. It will also take up a resolution authorizing the mayor to purchase cancer insurance for city firefighters.
An executive session is scheduled to discuss a possible purchase of property.
Amadeus Development Group LLC, which is purchasing the Russell Main Office and 16 acres of property, rescheduled its public presentation from Monday’s meeting to be at the Jan. 21 council meeting instead. At a prior council meeting, Mayor Tommy Spraggins encouraged members of the public to attend this meeting to better understand the potential the organization can bring to the Main Office.
The city council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the municipal courtroom in the Alexander City Police Department.
New Site council to discuss pay for mayor and council
With a municipal election coming in August, the New Site Town Council has a discussion on pay for councilmembers and mayor on the agenda for Monday’s council meeting.
The council will also talk about two grants, one of which is for the senior center where the town was awarded $200,000 for renovations. The medical clinic will also be discussed.
At its last meeting, the council had to back out of a construction contract for the health clinic. The cancelation is to satisfy staff at the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs which are providing a $200,000 grant for the construction. The council will also discuss financing up to $375,000 for the clinic to complete the more than $500,000 project.
The town council meeting starts at 5 p.m. Monday at the New Site Town Hall.
Alexander City School System survey hits goal
Alexander City Schools reached its goal of 1,000 to 2,000 community responses to its survey, which will be used for strategic planning. Public relations specialist Jessica Sanford said she doesn’t have the exact number yet, but the survey closed Tuesday.
United Way closing in on goal
Lake Martin Area United Way is at 89% of its campaign goal. The United Way has raised $476,150 of its $535,000 goal, according to director Sharon Fuller.