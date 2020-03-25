Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins announced Tuesday the city will not disconnect utility services such as water, sewer, electric gas and garbage due to late payments. Also all charges relating to penalties for late payments will be waived until further notice.
The changes come as city officials try to help those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Russell Medical tests 2nd Tallapoosa County case
Two of the positive reported cases of COVID-19 in Tallapoosa County have been tested at Russell Medical. There are now three confirmed cases in the county, as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
According to Russell Medical marketing director Susan Foy the facility has been testing since March 20 and has currently tested 101 patients for COVID-19 with only two positives. Both cases were reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Foy said Russell Medical is not suffering from a shortage of supplies seen by other healthcare facilities across the county.
Personnel from healthcare are posting pleas on social media and through media outlets seeking help with masks, other personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical equipment. Companies such as Ford have stepped forward to offer help in meeting the demand but Foy said the facility is doing well at the moment in regard to issues other facilities are facing.
“We in good shape with our supplies and PPE,” Foy said.