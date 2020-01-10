Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said city officials are still waiting on a proposed ordinance from bond officials for the city to review.
The Alexander City Board of Education is asking the city council to allow it to take on debt the council has for education to roll into a single bond issue. The current debt and new debt for capital projects for education in Alexander City would be consolidated under a single bond issue if passed.
“We are not going to rush (the ordinance through),” Spraggins said at Monday’s council meeting. “We want to educate everyone before doing it.”
County BOE to remember Harrelson
The Tallapoosa County Board of Education will remember former board member Dick Harrelson on Monday. The board will pass a resolution in honor of Harrelson, who died Dec. 12. He was on the board of education from 1980 to 1998.
Harrelson’s Dadeville City Council District 5 seat will be formally offered to Tony Wolfe at Tuesday’s city council meeting. If Wolfe accepts it, he will be sworn in Jan. 28.
Salvation Army raises about $36K
The Alexander City Salvation Army raised about $36,000 during the bell ringing season, according to director Grace Gokey. The money raised goes back to the store and for emergency food, supplies and shelter.