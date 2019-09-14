Alex City council meeting set Monday
There will be a meeting of the Alexander City City Council at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
On the agenda are ordinances establishing the use of electronic vote counting devices, to sell surplus property, a resolution to award an annual bid for chemicals for the Adams Filter Plant, resolution to lease a warehouse to C&J Tech, resolution to waive the water improvement fee for Miner’s Cove and a resolution to approve an agreement with the USDA for wildlife management at the T.C. Russell Field Airport.
Tallapoosa County School System looking into coaches’ raises
The Tallapoosa County School System is looking at its budget for increasing its coaching supplement after the Tallapoosa County Coaches Association approached the school board Monday. Chief school finance officer Tommy Thweatt said the board will discuss it at the next work session Oct. 1 and he expects it to pass.
Dadeville adds 5 to senior program
The Dadeville Senior Nutrition Program added five people this week, totaling 30 seniors. After the city temporarily shut down the program due to no directors, it hired Karen White this week to lead the program. White has been working at the center this week before her official start date set for Monday, according to Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith.
Dadeville moving forward with demolition
After deciding to demolish a nuisance property on South Broadnax Street on Tuesday, the Dadeville City Council now has to decide whether to fund it through its general fund or wait to see if it gets a demolition grant to pay for it. Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said no date is set for demolishing the property.
AC budget work sessions coming up
The Alexander City City Council is holding work sessions for the fiscal year 2020 budget at 4 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 26 in the conference room at city hall.