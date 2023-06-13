.Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast through
Thursday evening, mainly for areas along and south of Interstate 20.
Thunderstorm activity will produce locally heavy rainfall, with the
potential for repeated heavy rains over the same areas. As a result,
2 to 5 inches of rain is possible through Thursday evening, with
locally higher amounts possible.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton,
Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lee,
Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike,
Randolph, Russell, Shelby, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa and
Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...Through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.