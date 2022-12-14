weather

The Lake Martin area could see severe storms from 8 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Thursday with damaging winds up to 60 mph.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Severe storms could travel across Alabama throughout today with Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa County under a threat for severe weather threat. 

