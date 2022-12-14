Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Severe storms could travel across Alabama throughout today with Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa County under a threat for severe weather threat.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a marginal risk for the majority of Tallapoosa and Coosa County and a slight risk for southwest portions of Tallapoosa and Coosa County. Elmore County has now been upgraded to a slight risk.
The weather threat includes damaging winds up to 60 mph. Some areas to the south and west could see tornadoes. According to the NWS report, heavy rain and possible flash flooding are likely to occur this afternoon and evening for parts of Central Alabama with Elmore County under a flood watch.
Storms are currently forming across Mississippi and Louisiana. The threat timing for the Lake Martin area is tonight from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Jason Moran, director of Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, encouraged all residents to stay up to date on weather alerts as storms continue.
This story was updated at 11:45 a.m. to add that the severe weather risk was upgraded by the National Weather Service.
This story could update when new weather information becomes available.
Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Tonight
Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Tomorrow
Abundant sunshine. High 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.