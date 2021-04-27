Tallassee

Justin Paul Melton, left, has a warrant for his arrest for attempted murder following a Monday shooting in Tallassee. Melton was last seen in a red Infiniti driven by Candice Nicole Reynolds, right, who is wanted for questioning in incident.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the location of Justin Paul Melton.

Melton is wanted by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department in connection to a Monday shooting in Tallassee.

A warrant for attempted murder has been issued for Melton related to a Sunday shooting incident on Frog Hollow Road in the Reeltown community. Melton is accused of shooting a 23 year old victim who was transported to Baptist Hospital in Montgomery. Melton, 33, of Prattville is described as a 6’1” white male weighing approximately 170 pounds. Melton has a tattoo on his inner right forearm of a “Crown” about the number “13 ½” and “Crazy” underneath the number. Melton is described as armed and dangerous in a press release from Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Melton was seen leaving a Monday shooting scene in Tallassee in a maroon Infiniti driven by Candice Nicole Reyolds, 28. The release states Reynolds is wanted for questioning in the matter.

CrimeStoppers has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for a tip leading to Melton’s arrest.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Melton or Reynolds, is asked to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264 or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure to receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

Callers to CrimeStoppers may also use the toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.