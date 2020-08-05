In an effort to ensure Alexander City Schools’ Return to Learn plan is properly followed, the Alex City Board of Education has approved to push the start of the 2020-21 school year for traditional students to Sept. 8.
Virtual classes will still begin Aug. 20 and teachers will still be expected to start Aug. 13 as planned.
“I want to be open, honest and transparent with our stakeholders and I don’t believe we are prepared for Aug. 20,” superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said. “Every district throughout the country is trying to order supplies as the government has pushed money out for everyone. We have things on back order and I don’t want to open in the traditional sense without doing what we said we were going to do.”
After receiving an approved waiver request from the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey to change the schools’ timetable from 180 to 170 days, Lankford created a COVID-delayed calendar.
“The teacher aspect will not change; they will still go back Aug. 13,” Lankford said. “We will have designated training for them to adapt to COVID restrictions. And I want to reiterate that last year’s ending is not the way virtual or blended learning will be this year.”
There will be additional professional development for all teachers to become familiar with virtual and blended options and the newly executed guidelines.
Virtual classes will begin Aug. 20 as planned because those students are not affected by the bricks-and-mortar elements being implemented.
“In virtual, we can’t dictate the number of hours in a day,” Lankford said. “But students are required 1,080 hours of education. Therefore, virtual will run 180 days but all students (traditional and virtual) will end on the same time frame.”
Board members Kevin Speaks and Michael Ransaw expressed concerns over parental involvement in virtual learning and student success as a result.
“Virtual school is not an easy task and we need resources and ongoing conversations,” Lankford said. “We have 57 kindergarteners entering the virtual academy. That (grade) is the foundation of school and we have to have a conducive environment for that to effectively take place. We are encouraging teachers, principals, counselors, anyone involved in a student’s day to reach out to those students and parents often.”
The schools’ Return to Learn plan is officially approved with the addition of one page that was still considered a draft based on guidelines from ALSDE. Mackey asked all schools to implement certain guidelines in their plans and Lankford said Alex City Schools already had the majority of them addressed. The board approved this final protocol as well.
“The difference is the school board will be the one to shut down schools if necessary,” Lankford said. “And we don’t want anything in our plan to be arbitrary.”
The school system will implement a dashboard similar to that of the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to outline and track cases within each school and within the district. This percentage of confirmed COVID-19 cases will be the barometer for implementing any closures or isolations.
“If we reach 2% of students and teachers in a school or in the district as confirmed cases, we are looking cautiously to determine what to do,” Lankford said. “We have to decide is that based on one classroom, one family, one wing of a school?”
Once that meter reaches more than 2%, there may be the possibility to shut down an entire school or even the district by 10 to 14 days. This dashboard allows for transparency and offers real-time data.
“Our Return to Learn plan has to work and be productive with the blended model so we need consistency over a set number of days,” Lankford said. “The numbers will reflect active confirmed cases, so if a student tests negative and returns to school, they are no longer counted.”
Alex City Schools lead nurse Charity Spann has been promoted to district nurse with a 12-month contract and is considered Lankford’s right hand in making informed decisions regarding school health and safety.
“She will be in close contact with Russell Medical and state health officials and will disseminate information and send updates to me daily,” Lankford said.
Lankford will hire a replacement nurse at Benjamin Russell to fill Spann’s position.
Parents are still expected to be the front line of reducing exposure by checking on their child’s symptoms daily.
“Parents, do no send a student to school if they are symptomatic,” Lankford said.
Teachers are considered the next line of defense as their daily duties have been modified to include observing children for any health indicators and reviewing the symptoms checklist.
What was intended to be a brief meeting Wednesday morning turned into ongoing discussion amongst board members but all agreed it was a valuable conversation to have.
“This is one of the most important times this board’s been through,” board president Kelly Waldrop said. “All these decisions have been through through a lot.”
In other news, the board:
- Changed the next regularly scheduled board meeting from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20
- Discussed the damage at Stephens Elementary School from the April storms and received an update that construction should be done by the end of August
- Announced a virtual academy location has been found and will be presented at the next board meeting with the hopes of a final build out completion by Oct. 15
- Updated the public on renovations at Jim Pearson going smoothly and thanked multiple agencies that came out to beautify the back entrance
- Heard about inside schematic renderings for the new high school on 30 buildable acres. Lankford hopes to discuss purchasing the property at the next board meeting.
- Reminded and urged parents to register students both for bus transportation and for school. Students cannot get on a bus unless they are registered this year and that information has to be acquired ASAP