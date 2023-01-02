Severe storms are possible over the Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County region. Storms Tuesday afternoon have the potential to turn severe due to a cold front pushing through the area.
UPDATE: Tornado watch now underway for Lake Martin area
Kaitlin Fleming
Managing Editor
Today
Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Tonight
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to lots of sunshine late. High 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Weather Alert
TORNADO WATCH 8 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA CALHOUN CHAMBERS CHEROKEE CLAY CLEBURNE COOSA ELMORE ETOWAH LEE MACON MONTGOMERY RANDOLPH ST. CLAIR TALLADEGA TALLAPOOSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDER CITY, ANNISTON, ASHLAND, AUBURN, CENTRE, GADSDEN, HEFLIN, JACKSONVILLE, LANETT, LINEVILLE, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, MOODY, OPELIKA, PELL CITY, ROANOKE, ROCKFORD, SYLACAUGA, TALLADEGA, TUSKEGEE, VALLEY, AND WETUMPKA.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EARLY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Russell and Tallapoosa. * WHEN...Through Wednesday early afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of heavy rainfall are possible across the watch area due to multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. 2-4 inches of total rainfall is possible, with locally higher amounts. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
