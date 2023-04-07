sweet pickins
Buy Now

One of many rows of strawberries at Sweet Pick'ins Farm on Old Millers Ferry Road in 2020.

 Cliff Williams / The Outlook

The last weekend of March, the Sweet Pick’ins Farm strawberry field was flooded.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you