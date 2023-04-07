The last weekend of March, the Sweet Pick’ins Farm strawberry field was flooded.
After waiting for the field to dry and assessing the crop, owner Lewis Tapley declared the strawberry farm would be closed for this season. One of the main concerns is the possibility of there being bacteria in the fruit.
“To be on the safe side, we didn’t want to endanger our customers, who have been coming to see us for the past 12 years,” he said. “We felt like it would be best to not open this year.”
In a previous Record article, Tapley said after talking with some of his neighbors, it seemed the amount of flooding experienced that weekend was uncharted territory for Old Millers Ferry Road. According to the National Weather Services, the Dadeville-area received 6 to 7.99 inches of rain during a 24-hour period between March 26 and 27.
Originally, Sweet Pick’ins was hoping to pull through over the following weeks, but with the crops being flooded in creek water specifically, there’s a higher chance of contamination.
