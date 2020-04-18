A Birmingham arrest could have connections to a double homicide in Dadeville.
Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd said the shooting deaths of Willie Tidwell, 61, and his wife Barbara, 65, might be connected to other shootings in Lee and Jefferson counties.
“They might possibly be connected,” Floyd said on Saturday.
Birmingham Police Department said in a press conference Saturday afternoon a suspect has been apprehended, was wounded and is receiving medical attention.
The suspect is connected to an Auburn homicide and is possibly related to the Dadeville murders, according to Birmingham police.
Birmingham police are speaking to another person of interest as well.
Floyd said the Tidwells died from gunshot wounds and were found Friday evening.
Auburn police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman. Investigators say she was found dead from gunshot wounds early Friday morning along with a truck on fire at Creative Habitats Landscaping on U.S. Highway 280.
On Saturday, Birmingham police exchanged gunfire with an individual who was driving a vehicle the Auburn Police Department was seeking in connection to the Auburn shooting.
“We discovered the vehicle was stolen from Auburn and involved in a homicide,” Birmingham police spokesman Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said. “Officers attempted a traffic stop and the suspect exited the vehicle and gunfire was exchanged.”
Mauldin said the suspect fled on foot and Birmingham police officers followed him to a residence where a person was found deceased from a gunshot. Mauldin advised law enforcement still hadn’t taken the suspect into custody. He described the suspect as African American weighing about 210 to 220 pounds and 6-foot-1.
The Tidwell home is just off of U.S. Highway 280 in Dadeville at the intersection of Patterson and North Barnett streets.
“We are conducting this as a homicide investigation,” Floyd said.
Floyd said the Dadeville Police Department is being aided in the Tidwell homicide investigation by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Floyd said investigators are seeking the public's health in the investigation.
“Anybody with information about the deaths is asked to contact the Dadeville Police Department at 256-825-6212,” Floyd said.
This is a developing story and ongoing investigation.