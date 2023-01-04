The Alexander City Police Department has confirmed that Dental “Lil Man” Davis is wanted on charges of capital murder in relation to a Dec. 29 fatal shooting.
According toCrimeStoppers, theUnited States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching for the location of Davis. Davis,18, is described as a Black male, 5’9 in height, and weighing approximately 180 lbs. Davis goes by the nickname of “Lil Man.”
Davis is wanted in connection to a homicide that the Alexander City Police Department began investigating last week.
Alexander City deputy police Chief James Easterwood said police officers initially responded to a situation on Thomas Street in Alexander City after receiving a call Thursday, Dec. 29, reporting a gunshot victim.
According to Easterwood, police arrived at the scene and officers provided medical aid to an 18 year-old Elijah Tarez Lewis. EMTs transported Lewis to Russell Medical Center where he was later declared deceased.
This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
