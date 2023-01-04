Dental Davis

Dental “Lil Man” Davis, 18, wanted in connection to a homicide that the Alexander City Police Department began investigating last week. 

 

 Submitted / The Outlook

The Alexander City Police Department has confirmed that Dental “Lil Man” Davis is wanted on charges of capital murder in relation to a Dec. 29 fatal shooting. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you